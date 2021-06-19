NAB handed over a cheque of Rs37.8 million to Sindh Government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The NAB Sukkur has handed over a cheque of Rs37.8 million to the Sindh government. The amount was recovered through plea bargains.

In a ceremony, the DG NAB Sukkur Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig handed over a cheque of Rs37.

8 million to the representative of the finance department, Government of Sindh, said a NAB official on Saturday.

The amount was recovered through plea bargains in various corruption references. The DG NAB Sukkur reiterated the resolve to curb corruption at all levels to make the country corruption free.

He lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of the investigation team.