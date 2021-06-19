UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Handed Over A Cheque Of Rs37.8 Million To Sindh Government

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

NAB handed over a cheque of Rs37.8 million to Sindh Government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The NAB Sukkur has handed over a cheque of Rs37.8 million to the Sindh government. The amount was recovered through plea bargains.

In a ceremony, the DG NAB Sukkur Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig handed over a cheque of Rs37.

8 million to the representative of the finance department, Government of Sindh, said a NAB official on Saturday.

The amount was recovered through plea bargains in various corruption references. The DG NAB Sukkur reiterated the resolve to curb corruption at all levels to make the country corruption free.

He lauded the efforts, dedication and team work of the investigation team.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sukkur All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ebrahim Raisi on winning ..

31 minutes ago

UAE will remain staunch supporter, financier for r ..

1 hour ago

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

2 hours ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.