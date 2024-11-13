NAB Hands Over Possession Of Confiscated Properties Worth Rs.128 Million To FBR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:06 PM
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has made a significant move in the fight against corruption by handing over confiscated properties worth Rs.128 million to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR. These properties were confiscated from a former Senior Auditor at Sales Tax Karachi, who found guilty of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has made a significant move in the fight against corruption by handing over confiscated properties worth Rs.128 million to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR. These properties were confiscated from a former Senior Auditor at Sales Tax Karachi, who found guilty of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.
NAB Karachi had conducted inquiry and investigation and subsequently, filed a Reference against the accused in the Accountability Court No.1, at Karachi, who convicted and sentenced the accused persons to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment and also imposed find of Rs. 14,241,022/- along with confiscation of properties. The convicted accused persons filed an appeal before the Sindh High Court, Karachi, which was dismissed.
Consequently, NAB (Karachi) took over the physical possession of 3x properties of convicted person and the same were handed over by DG NAB (Karachi) to the Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Karachi, in a handing over ceremony at Regional Headquarters of NAB at Karachi.
DG NAB (Karachi), reaffirmed the Bureau's commitment for recovering looted money and returning it to the affected departments and individuals. He further said that under the leadership of Chairman, NAB Karachi remains committed to combating corruption and corrupt practices with dedication and professionalism. This move demonstrates NAB Karachi's efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable and recover ill-gotten gains for the benefit of the public and the state.
APP/abd
Recent Stories
CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency services, cybersecurity
PTI always indulging in protests, sit-ins, chaos: Azma Bokhari
Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intelligence
Provision of facilities at CVH Mianwali reviewed
PPP South Punjab hails Bilawal over 26th amendment efforts
Meta supports Pakistani creators in Karachi to inspire new wave of content
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment
Robber killed in 'encounter'
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA board greenlights major upgrades in emergency services, cybersecurity1 second ago
-
PTI always indulging in protests, sit-ins, chaos: Azma Bokhari2 seconds ago
-
Provision of facilities at CVH Mianwali reviewed8 seconds ago
-
PPP South Punjab hails Bilawal over 26th amendment efforts5 minutes ago
-
Meta supports Pakistani creators in Karachi to inspire new wave of content5 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents33 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment33 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in 'encounter'33 minutes ago
-
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident33 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother33 minutes ago
-
Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD33 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge43 minutes ago