NAB Hands Over Possession Of Confiscated Properties Worth Rs.128 Million To FBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:49 PM

NAB hands over possession of confiscated properties worth Rs.128 million to FBR

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has made a significant move in the fight against corruption by handing over confiscated properties worth Rs. 128 million to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has made a significant move in the fight against corruption by handing over confiscated properties worth Rs. 128 million to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR. These properties were confiscated from a former Senior Auditor at Sales Tax Karachi, who found guilty of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

NAB Karachi had conducted inquiry and investigation and subsequently, filed a Reference against the accused in the Accountability Court No.1, at Karachi, who convicted and sentenced the accused persons to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment and also imposed find of Rs. 14,241,022/- along with confiscation of properties. The convicted accused persons filed an appeal before the Sindh High Court, Karachi, which was dismissed.

Consequently, NAB (Karachi) took over the physical possession of 3x properties of convicted person and the same were handed over by DG NAB (Karachi) to the Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Karachi, in a handing over ceremony at Regional Headquarters of NAB at Karachi.

DG NAB (Karachi), reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment for recovering looted money and returning it to the affected departments and individuals. He further said that under the leadership of Chairman, NAB Karachi remains committed to combating corruption and corrupt practices with dedication and professionalism. This move demonstrates NAB Karachi’s efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable and recover ill-gotten gains for the benefit of the public and the state.

