UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Hands Over Rs 20mln Cheque To CS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

NAB hands over Rs 20mln cheque to CS

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 20million to Chief Secretary (CS) KP, Saleem Khan during a ceremony held at NAB KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 20million to Chief Secretary (CS) KP, Saleem Khan during a ceremony held at NAB KP.

The looted money was recovered in two cases against the officials of Agriculture Department and officials of FATA Secretariat after complaints were received against them to NAB KP.

During investigation, the accused persons entered into plea bargain with NAB KP and returned the looted money.

Fayyaz Ahmed said that under the dynamic leadership of honorable Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, the department was committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands by adopting "Accountability for All" policy.

The CS appreciated the efforts of NAB under the headship of Chairman NAB.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau FATA Agriculture Fayyaz Ahmed Money All Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in Hajj operation: Pilgrims being se ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns Rana Mashhood's p ..

21 seconds ago

Talent hunt programme to be launched to develop st ..

22 seconds ago

Libya's Eastern Government Accuses GNA of Using Mi ..

24 seconds ago

Government striving to improve life standard of th ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan-China delegations discuss border security ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.