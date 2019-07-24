NAB hands over Rs 20mln cheque to CS

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 20million to Chief Secretary (CS) KP, Saleem Khan during a ceremony held at NAB KP.

The looted money was recovered in two cases against the officials of Agriculture Department and officials of FATA Secretariat after complaints were received against them to NAB KP.

During investigation, the accused persons entered into plea bargain with NAB KP and returned the looted money.

Fayyaz Ahmed said that under the dynamic leadership of honorable Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, the department was committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands by adopting "Accountability for All" policy.

The CS appreciated the efforts of NAB under the headship of Chairman NAB.