NAB hands over Rs 382 million confiscated land in mega corruption case to Balochistan govt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has handed over agri-land worth Rs 382 million to Balochistan government after the front man of the Balochistan mega corruption scam Sohail Majeed Shah failed to deposit remaining amount of the plea bargain approved by the accountability court.

Contractor Sohail Majeed Shah, front man of former Finance Adviser Khalid Langov and former Secretary Finance Balochistan, Mushtaq Raisani admitting his crime had requested for Plea Bargain of Rs 960 million, said press release issued here on Thursday.

After approval from the accountability court, he deposited Rs 460 million in the national exchequer and attached 388 acre agri-land worth 382 million situated in Sohbatpur district of the province as surety.

However, despite several reminders, the accused did not deposit the remaining amount. Subsequently, NAB Balochistan seized the surety land and handed over to the Balochistan government. Likewise, direction was also issued to the Deputy Commissioner Sohbatpur for depositing the agri-income of the confiscated land to the national kitty.

Effort are afoot to hand over 419 acres more land attached as surety in the same case to the provincial government.