NAB Hands Over Rs 7.4m Recovered From Corrupt Elements To Balochistan Regime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:26 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Wednesday handed over Rs 7.4 million to the provincial government which were recovered from the possession of corrupt elements.

Director General NAB Balochistan Farmaullah gave amount of recovery cheque to provincial Secretary Finance Noorull Haq Baloch, said press release issued here.

However, these looted money had been recovered from laborer and Human Resources' ex Secretary and education's teachers under investigation of NAB and approving plea bargaining of court.

