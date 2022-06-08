NAB hands over Rs367 mln among 728 affectees of scams

The affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Homeland Real Estate and Builders along with Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Mian Abdul Rauf and others received cheques worth Rs367 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Homeland Real Estate and Builders along with Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Mian Abdul Rauf and others received cheques worth Rs367 million.

During a ceremony held here at National Accountability Bureau (NAB), NAB Director Investigation Lahore Syed Hasnain Ahmad distributed the cheques and said that NAB Lahore had successfully held Plea Bargain (PB) worth Rs1.5 billion in Toyota Gujranwala Motors case, whereas, an amount of Rs1.21 billion has, so far, been disseminated among all affectees of said scam.

Talking about PB in Homeland Real Estate Scandal, he said that an amount of Rs84.668 million had been recovered which was being returned to all 67 affectees of said scam.

He said hat NAB's high-ups had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for early recovery of looted money from corrupt and dishonest elements, whereas, under the supervision of worthy Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, the Regional Bureau had assigned top priority to the cases pertaining to cheating public at large matters to safeguard public interests.

He talked about the observations summed up regarding cheating public matters that the plunderers usually targeted certain sections of society as their bait. On the other hand, NAB Officers and staff were struggling hard to protect the public investments and interests, he added.

Director NAB also notified that NAB Lahore had recently materialized the biggest ever PB amounting to Rs16 billion so the affectees of that scam could be compensated with recovered money.