UrduPoint.com

NAB Hands Over Rs367 Mln Among 728 Affectees Of Scams

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 09:36 PM

NAB hands over Rs367 mln among 728 affectees of scams

The affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Homeland Real Estate and Builders along with Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Mian Abdul Rauf and others received cheques worth Rs367 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Homeland Real Estate and Builders along with Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Mian Abdul Rauf and others received cheques worth Rs367 million.

During a ceremony held here at National Accountability Bureau (NAB), NAB Director Investigation Lahore Syed Hasnain Ahmad distributed the cheques and said that NAB Lahore had successfully held Plea Bargain (PB) worth Rs1.5 billion in Toyota Gujranwala Motors case, whereas, an amount of Rs1.21 billion has, so far, been disseminated among all affectees of said scam.

Talking about PB in Homeland Real Estate Scandal, he said that an amount of Rs84.668 million had been recovered which was being returned to all 67 affectees of said scam.

He said hat NAB's high-ups had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for early recovery of looted money from corrupt and dishonest elements, whereas, under the supervision of worthy Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, the Regional Bureau had assigned top priority to the cases pertaining to cheating public at large matters to safeguard public interests.

He talked about the observations summed up regarding cheating public matters that the plunderers usually targeted certain sections of society as their bait. On the other hand, NAB Officers and staff were struggling hard to protect the public investments and interests, he added.

Director NAB also notified that NAB Lahore had recently materialized the biggest ever PB amounting to Rs16 billion so the affectees of that scam could be compensated with recovered money.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Scandal Gujranwala Money All From Toyota Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays Pakistan Medical, Dental C ..

National Assembly okays Pakistan Medical, Dental Council Bill-2022

55 seconds ago
 Schoolgirl tells Congress of playing dead to survi ..

Schoolgirl tells Congress of playing dead to survive Texas massacre

56 seconds ago
 Under Modi, India has become 'a petty, vindictive ..

Under Modi, India has become 'a petty, vindictive nation', noted Indian journali ..

57 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of four persons near K ..

IGP takes notice of killing of four persons near Kala Shah Kaku

59 seconds ago
 MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest three for decanting LPG

Police arrest three for decanting LPG

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.