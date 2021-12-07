NAB Hands Over Rs54.4 Mln Cheques To Balochistan Govt
Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:17 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Tuesday handed over cheques amounting to Rs54.4 million to the provincial government.
The director general handed over the cheques to Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana during a ceremony held at NAB officer here.
The amount was recovered from the corrupt officers and officials of the government department including food, Revenue, Fisheries and Workers Welfare board.