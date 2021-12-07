UrduPoint.com

NAB Hands Over Rs54.4 Mln Cheques To Balochistan Govt

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:17 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Tuesday handed over cheques amounting to Rs54.4 million to the provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Tuesday handed over cheques amounting to Rs54.4 million to the provincial government.

The director general handed over the cheques to Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana during a ceremony held at NAB officer here.

The amount was recovered from the corrupt officers and officials of the government department including food, Revenue, Fisheries and Workers Welfare board.

More Stories From Pakistan

