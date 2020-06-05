NAB hands over Rs7.5465 million GB govt recovered from criminals

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday handed over Rs7.5465 million to Gilgit-Baltistan government, which was received against the plea bargain with alleged criminals for embezzlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday handed over Rs7.5465 million to Gilgit-Baltistan government, which was received against the plea bargain with alleged criminals for embezzlement.

NAB (Rawalpindi) Sub Office Director Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Junejo handed over the cheque for the amount to Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, Capt (Retd) Khurram Agha.

According to details the amount was recovered from an accused Maskeen Faqir, Forest Lessee through Plea Bargain in Reference titled "State Vs.

Muhammad Ismail Zafar & Others.

It is worth mentioning here that the reference was filed against the officials of GB Forest Department and the Forest Lessees who illegally cut the timber in Chilas Forest Division and also transported that timber without depositing fine in violation of timber disposal policy 2013 hence causing loss to national exchequer.

Speaking on the occasion, Gilgit Baltistan chief secretary assured his full support and cooperation to NAB for eradication of corruption from Gilgit Baltistan.