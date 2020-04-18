NAB has no intentions of arresting Shehbaz Sharif says NAB spokesman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no intentions of arresting former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 17

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the bureau has required only detailed answers of some of very a few questions from Shehbaz Sharif.

He said no magic can influence NAB as the bureau takes action as per law and rules in light of evidence.

It further said to avoid doing politics on NAB as the bureau is a national institute. NAB officers have no affiliation with any political party, group or group of individuals but it has allegiance with the state.