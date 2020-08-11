UrduPoint.com
NAB Has No Relation With Any Political Party Or Group; All Activities Conducted As Per Constitution & Law : NAB

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:09 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in its statement on Tuesday, said that Maryam Nawaz was summoned in a personal capacity to record her statement but instead of appearing she propelled hooliganism in an 'organized manner' through the PML-N workers who pelted stones and created disorder

The statement said such an attitude against 'a constitutional and national institution' was witnessed for the first time in 20 years.It added that the windows of NAB building were broken by pelting stones and its employees were also injured.

NAB immediately suspended Maryam Nawaz's appearance and strongly condemned that PML-N workers tried to interfere in legal proceedings in an organized manner.

The statement said that it has been decided that a first information report (FIR) would be lodged against PML-N leaders and its workers for interfering in the State work.

NAB is a national institution, affiliated only with the country and the people,the statement said.

NAB does not have relation with any political party or group, and this institution's activities were conducted as per Constitution and law, the statement concluded.

