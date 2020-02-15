UrduPoint.com
NAB Has Once Again Summoned Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah In Assets Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 12:38 PM

NAB has once again summoned former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in assets case

Anti-graft body has directed Rana Sana Ullah to come up with documents regarding ownership of land and farm house during his appearance before the investigators.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau(NAB) once again summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah on February 19 in assets beyond means case here on Saturday.

According to the sources, the anti-graft body issued notice to Rana Sana Ullah, with directives to him to come up with details and documents regarding his assets and assets of his family members.

Previously, Rana Sana Ullah was questioned by a three-member investigation team with accusation that he owned assets beyond his means. He was again summoned on February 03 in the same case. He was asked to furnish all documents about the land and farm house he owned besides filling an assessment form about assets in the same case.

On Feb 8, a Special ANF Court rejected three applications regarding investigation into narcotics case against PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah.

Special Judge Shakir Hassan took up the applications regarding investigation into 15 kilogram heroin allegedly recovered from the custody of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah.

ring the proceedings, ANF prosecutor moved the application and asked it for daily hearing of the case and the lawyers of Rana Sana Ullah filed two applications; one for access to footage as per the statement of Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi and the second about his vehicle that was taken by the ANF officials.

However, the court turned down all these applications, summoned the former law minister for his indictment and adjourned the hearing until March 07.

Talking to the reporters, Rana Sana Ullah said that he fought for justice and hoped for justice.

“We won’t let PTI and its leader escape from the lie they spoke about the footage,” said Rana Sana Ullah. “They are not escaping from that lie but we’ll not let them go,” he reiterated his stance while talking to the reporters outside the court premises.

His team of lawyers is actively seeking access to the footage as claimed by Shehryar Afridi, he added.

Earlier, on Dec. 26, Mr Sanaullah was released from camp jail after the LHC granted him bail in the same case.

The PML-N MNA was released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24.

The LHC bench in its written verdict recording the reasons that compelled it to grant the PML-N leader bail after arrest said the trial court hearing the drug case against the accused had already granted bail to co-accused, which was not even challenged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) before the high court.

