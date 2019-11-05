UrduPoint.com
NAB Has Other Options Available To Arrest Ishaq Dar After Refusal Of Interpol: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

NAB has other options available to arrest Ishaq Dar after refusal of Interpol: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday said the bureau has other options available to nab proclaimed offender former finance minister Ishaq Dar and repatriate him to the country after refusal of Interpol to apprehend him.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Pakistan's courts have the prerogative to decide cases against Ishaq Dar as per law. If Ishaq Dar is confidence about his innocence, he should come back to Pakistan to prove his innocence in the court of law.

He said the Accountability Court has already declared former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as proclaimed offender due to his continued absence to attend court proceedings and fleeing from the country.

Commenting on the refusal of Interpol to arrest Ishaq Dar, he said a corruption reference is ready against Ishaq Dar in assets beyond known sources of income. Interpol has no mandate to declare Ishaq Dar innocent as the Interpol was only requested to arrest Dar and hand him over to the relevant country as per law.

He said the Interpol had declared Ishaq Dar as innocent and refused to arrest him a few months ago, which is being propagated against NAB as a propaganda tool right now.

