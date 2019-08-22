NAB held suspect wanted in modarba scheme, obtained 14 days remand

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Asif Ullah resident of Mohallah Malik Khel, Umarzai Charsadda district allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Modaraba swindling Rs13.855 Million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Asif Ullah resident of Mohallah Malik Khel, Umarzai Charsadda district allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Modaraba swindling Rs13.855 Million.

The accused Asif Ullah was produced before Accountability Court today which remanded him to the NAB for14 days physical custody. He was absconding for quite long time The NAB initiated inquiry against the accused Asif Ullah upon receipt of several complaints. It transpired during the Inquiry that the accused in connivance with each other persuaded and motivated the public to invests in their Mudarraba business showing them multiple businesses.

They promised exorbitant profit to the public on their investments, but in fact there was no such business. Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings.

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, assured the general public that NAB will continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensured the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful heirs.