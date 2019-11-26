NAB highlights importance of self-accountability to curb corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Husnain Ahmad Tuesday highlighted the importance of promoting self-accountability in the society to curb corruption in every sphere of life.

"Every individual will have to pass through the process of self-accountability to curb corruption in every sphere of life. Pakistan is bestowed with abundance of resources. Misuse of these resources, bribery and such practices are major hindrances in the way of making Pakistan a corruption free state," he said while addressing a seminar.

The seminar, tilted "Corruption Curbs Economic Growth," was jointly organized by NAB and the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) here at the company's headquarters, an OGDCL press release said.

The DG recounted endeavors being undertaken by the NAB to eliminate corruption through awareness campaigns and enforcement of relevant laws.

Managing Director OGDCL Dr Nasim Ahmad expressed the resolve to make Pakistan a corruption free society by joining hands with NAB in its endeavors.

He said the OGDCL was the only public sector company listed at the London Stock Exchange, which reflected confidence of foreign investors in the company's businesses and operations.

Dr Nasim also said that OGDCL was fully aware of its role in the anti-money laundering initiatives and as a matter of policy did not entertain bids from companies "incorporated in different off shore jurisdictions known for tax evasion and money laundering." He said certain initiatives had been introduced in the company and its practices to establish that OGDCL was a natural ally of NAB in making Pakistan a fair and transparent society.

The MD said, "We have gathered here to discuss the theme that corruption erodes trust in hard work. A society where such feelings are evident, is under a serious threat unless measures are taken to restore confidence and promote good governance." He acknowledged that NAB was playing its role in restoring confidence of masses in the system and single out those who made money through corrupt practices or misuse of office.

Dr Nasim appreciated NAB efforts to curb corrupt practices in the society.

The seminar concluded with exchange of souvenirs from both the OGDCL and NAB sides.