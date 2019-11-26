UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Highlights Importance Of Self-accountability To Curb Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

NAB highlights importance of self-accountability to curb corruption

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Husnain Ahmad Tuesday highlighted the importance of promoting self-accountability in the society to curb corruption in every sphere of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Husnain Ahmad Tuesday highlighted the importance of promoting self-accountability in the society to curb corruption in every sphere of life.

"Every individual will have to pass through the process of self-accountability to curb corruption in every sphere of life. Pakistan is bestowed with abundance of resources. Misuse of these resources, bribery and such practices are major hindrances in the way of making Pakistan a corruption free state," he said while addressing a seminar.

The seminar, tilted "Corruption Curbs Economic Growth," was jointly organized by NAB and the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) here at the company's headquarters, an OGDCL press release said.

The DG recounted endeavors being undertaken by the NAB to eliminate corruption through awareness campaigns and enforcement of relevant laws.

Managing Director OGDCL Dr Nasim Ahmad expressed the resolve to make Pakistan a corruption free society by joining hands with NAB in its endeavors.

He said the OGDCL was the only public sector company listed at the London Stock Exchange, which reflected confidence of foreign investors in the company's businesses and operations.

Dr Nasim also said that OGDCL was fully aware of its role in the anti-money laundering initiatives and as a matter of policy did not entertain bids from companies "incorporated in different off shore jurisdictions known for tax evasion and money laundering." He said certain initiatives had been introduced in the company and its practices to establish that OGDCL was a natural ally of NAB in making Pakistan a fair and transparent society.

The MD said, "We have gathered here to discuss the theme that corruption erodes trust in hard work. A society where such feelings are evident, is under a serious threat unless measures are taken to restore confidence and promote good governance." He acknowledged that NAB was playing its role in restoring confidence of masses in the system and single out those who made money through corrupt practices or misuse of office.

Dr Nasim appreciated NAB efforts to curb corrupt practices in the society.

The seminar concluded with exchange of souvenirs from both the OGDCL and NAB sides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Exchange Company London Stock Exchange Money From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

23 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed launches &#039;UAE Jobs Bank&#03 ..

30 minutes ago

Lockdown Lifted at White House, US Capitol After S ..

22 seconds ago

Turkeys becomes dependent on import in agriculture ..

25 seconds ago

Damascus Believes War Against Terrorism in Syria t ..

30 seconds ago

OSCE Chair Says Will Visit Stanytsia Luhanska Chec ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.