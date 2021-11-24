NAB holds essay competition on corruption

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday held Essay Writing Competition on the topic of "Merit Defeats Corruption" among the district level toppers students to create awareness among students against corruption.

In the light of Chairman NAB's vision "Our Faith-Corruption Free Pakistan" and under the able guidance of Director General NAB KP, numbers of anti-corruption awareness activities were being carried out throughout the province.

NAB KP's annual anti-corruption awareness campaign 2021 to propagate the moral norms of merit and transparency among the upcoming young generation, provincial level essay writing competition on the topic of "Merit Defeats Corruption" both in urdu and in English among the district level toppers throughout KP was held at NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Spokesperson.

Number of students participated in both categories and wrote thought provoking essays on the subject. Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability, NAB KP and Director NAB KP were chief guests on the occasion.

The competition was judged by the panel of Judges duly nominated by Higher education Department KP.

Top three position holder students in each category were awarded cash prizes along with gift hampers and certificates.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of NAB KP in organizing the literal competitions in collaboration and partnership with Higher Education Department KP and concerned District Authorities who organized the competitions at district and provincial level in a highly conducive and holistic manner, in the ongoing campaign of awareness against corruption.

In English essay writing competition Shurooq Khan Government Postgraduate Girls College Saidu Sharif Swat got 1st position, Yasir Khan Govt. College Peshawar got 2nd position, Tariq Amin Govt Degree College Shewa Swabi and Nomail Maryum Govt Postgraduate College Mansehra got 3rd positions while in Urdu essay writing competition Sidra Saleem Government Postgraduate College Mansehra got 1st position, Maira Raheeq Govt Frontier College for women Peshawar got 2nd position and Naveed ur Rehman Govt. Superior Science College Peshawar got 3rd position.

