NAB holds KP level anti-corruption based declamation contest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :In the light of Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Vision "Our Faith - Corruption Free Pakistan" and under the guidance of Director General (DG) NAB KP, a number of anti-corruption awareness activities are being carried out throughout the province.

Under the NAB KP's annual anti-corruption awareness campaign 2021and to propagate the moral norms of merit and transparency among the young generation, a Provincial Level Declamation Contests on the topic of "Merit Defeats Corruption (both in English & Urdu) among the District Level winners throughout KP was held at NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

A comprehensive and multi-phased series of competitions at school level & Tehsil level followed by at District level were organized by NAB KP in collaboration with Elementary & Secondary education Department & concerned District Authorities.

A number of students participated in declamation contests and made insights through English and urdu speeches denouncing the menace of corruption in its various forms and emphasized the need of a corruption free society for the greater good of the nation.

The Director General, NAB KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan SI (M), grace the event as chief guest while other senior officer of NAB officers also attended.

The competition was judged by the panel of Judges duly nominated by Elementary & Secondary Education Department KP.

Speaking on the occasion, DG NAB KP appreciated the efforts of NAB KP in organizing the events in a highly conducive and holistic manner, and far sighted the positive and fruitful impacts of the ongoing campaign of awareness against corruption.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes/certificates to the position holders / participants of the both declamation contests. In English Declamation Contests Ms. Rabia Basri, Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Mur Pur District Abbottabad got 1st Position, Mr. Muhammad Abu Bakar Govt. Centennial Model High School No.1 District D.I.Khan and Ms. Momina Bibi Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Lady Grifth, District Peshawar got 2nd positions and Ms. Alina Rahman Govt. Girls High School Barikot District Swat got 3rd position while in Urdu Declamation Contests Ms. Hafsa Darwaish Govt. Girls Centennial Model Higher Secondary School Canal Road District Mardan got 1st position, Ms. Maryam Qayyum, Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Kabal District Swat got 2nd position and Ms. Kinza Bibi Govt. Girls High Secondary School Hattar District Haripur got 3rd position.