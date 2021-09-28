UrduPoint.com

NAB Holds Seminar For Awareness Against Corruption At Grassroots Level

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday arranged a seminar in collaboration with Government College of Management Sciences Peshawar on the topic "NAB-A Catalyst or Constraint of Economic Development.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director was the chief guest on the occasion that was attended by faculty, students, management of the college and officers of NAB.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB director highlighted the role of youth in helping NAB against the holy war against corruption.

He stressed upon students to adopt values and be disciplined in individual and collective lives.

Professor Muhammad Nadeem, Director General Commerce education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appreciated the efforts of NAB and the campaign for creating awareness against corruption at grassroots level.

A Declamation contest was also conducted among the students of the college and prizes were distributed to the winners.

At the end, a walk to publicize the message of need for a corruption free society was also carried out by the participants.

More Stories From Pakistan

