Open Menu

NAB Holds Seminar On 'Curbing Corruption Through A Documented Economy'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

NAB holds seminar on 'Curbing Corruption through a Documented Economy'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Deputy Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sohail Nasir on Thursday stressed on the importance of individuals holding themselves accountable and working together to combat corruption in the society.

Speaking at a seminar on "Curbing Corruption through a Documented Economy," he suggested that children should take on an active role in preventing corruption or corrupt practices in their surroundings.

The seminar was organized by NAB in partnership with the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) in connection with the Anti-Corruption Week-2023.

Nasir emphasized that everyone should be committed to performing their duties diligently and honestly.

He observed that "our societal behaviour, which is often marked by negativity and indiscriminate criticism, done merely for the sake of criticism, has the potential to erode and harm the fabric of society".

NAB Rawalpindi Director General Mirza Irfan Baig, in his remarks, said that corruption was a curse as it disrupted the peace of society.

He underscored the significance of refraining from seeking positions undeservedly and highlighted the necessity of ensuring self-accountability.

He mentioned that the NAB Rawalpindi was currently handling corruption cases of Rs 8 billion and over, with an overall successful recovery of Rs 350 billion.

Recently, the Bureau facilitated the return of Rs 600 million to the affected individuals of Arain City, and its conviction ratio stood at over 61 percent, he added.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib emphasized the importance of personal transformation and advocated for demanding behavioural change from oneself before expecting it from others.

He mentioned that his organization, Akhuwat, had provided loans to more than six million deserving individuals to help them start their own businesses. To date, over Rs 220 billion had been disbursed, achieving an impressive recovery ratio of 99.9 percent, he added.

Dr Raheem Awan, Director General of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA), mentioned that NAB and LAJA had jointly resolved to educate the youth about the impacts of corruption. They were preparing to initiate a campaign and training programme in educational institutions to combat corruption.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

Former Inspector General of Police, Syed Kaleem Imam, emphasized the importance of ensuring equality among citizens to foster a harmonious and peaceful society.

In the end, NAB awarded cash prizes and shields to the winning students of declamation, poster design, painting, skit, and other competitions. Some 304 students from schools and colleges of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) participated in the competitions.

As part of an awareness program against corruption and in observance of Corruption Day on December 9, 2023, a walk was organized from NAB headquarters to the National library.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Murree Rawalpindi Nasir Chakwal Jhelum Attock December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

18 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

18 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

18 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

18 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

18 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

19 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

18 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

19 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan