NAB holds seminar on 'Curbing Corruption through a Documented Economy'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Deputy Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sohail Nasir on Thursday stressed on the importance of individuals holding themselves accountable and working together to combat corruption in the society.

Speaking at a seminar on "Curbing Corruption through a Documented Economy," he suggested that children should take on an active role in preventing corruption or corrupt practices in their surroundings.

The seminar was organized by NAB in partnership with the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) in connection with the Anti-Corruption Week-2023.

Nasir emphasized that everyone should be committed to performing their duties diligently and honestly.

He observed that "our societal behaviour, which is often marked by negativity and indiscriminate criticism, done merely for the sake of criticism, has the potential to erode and harm the fabric of society".

NAB Rawalpindi Director General Mirza Irfan Baig, in his remarks, said that corruption was a curse as it disrupted the peace of society.

He underscored the significance of refraining from seeking positions undeservedly and highlighted the necessity of ensuring self-accountability.

He mentioned that the NAB Rawalpindi was currently handling corruption cases of Rs 8 billion and over, with an overall successful recovery of Rs 350 billion.

Recently, the Bureau facilitated the return of Rs 600 million to the affected individuals of Arain City, and its conviction ratio stood at over 61 percent, he added.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib emphasized the importance of personal transformation and advocated for demanding behavioural change from oneself before expecting it from others.

He mentioned that his organization, Akhuwat, had provided loans to more than six million deserving individuals to help them start their own businesses. To date, over Rs 220 billion had been disbursed, achieving an impressive recovery ratio of 99.9 percent, he added.

Dr Raheem Awan, Director General of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA), mentioned that NAB and LAJA had jointly resolved to educate the youth about the impacts of corruption. They were preparing to initiate a campaign and training programme in educational institutions to combat corruption.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

Former Inspector General of Police, Syed Kaleem Imam, emphasized the importance of ensuring equality among citizens to foster a harmonious and peaceful society.

In the end, NAB awarded cash prizes and shields to the winning students of declamation, poster design, painting, skit, and other competitions. Some 304 students from schools and colleges of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) participated in the competitions.

As part of an awareness program against corruption and in observance of Corruption Day on December 9, 2023, a walk was organized from NAB headquarters to the National library.