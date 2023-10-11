Open Menu

NAB Holds Seminar On Role Of Students In Eradication Of Corruption

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

NAB holds seminar on role of students in eradication of corruption

Balochistan organized a seminar on "Role of Students against Corruption" at University of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) NAB Balochistan organized a seminar on "Role of Students against Corruption" at University of Balochistan.

Dean of Management and Information Sciences Mrs. Zainab, faculty members, staff and fair gathering of students attended the seminar.

The main objective of the seminar was to raise awareness and hatred against corruption among the students.

Director NAB (B) KhawarIlayas while addressing the students, highlighted the NAB's working and procedures and emphasized on the role of students in eradication of corruption.

He said: "We cannot individually eradicate this curse from society we have to act unanimously for better results otherwise this evil will us from inside out."

He stressed the effective ways in which students can contribute in building more transparent and accountable society.

During the seminar Mrs. Zainab, Head of Management Sciences Department also shared her views on the topic.

APP/ask

