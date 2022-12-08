MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has organized a seminar 'Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan' here at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day.

NAB Multan Director General Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi presided over the seminar, while former governor of Punjab Rafiq Rajwana, BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Ahmed Kundi and Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Altaf were special guests.

Commissioner Multan Division Chaudhry Ashfaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo, alongwith senior officers of various departments and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Speaking on this occasion, NAB Director General Fayyaz Ahmad Qureshi said that the dream of establishing a prosperous Pakistan could be realized only by eliminating corruption.

He said that corruption was spreading like a cancer in the society and we all have to fight against it along with the government and institutions.

He said that "Character Building Societies" were being established in the educational institutions so that the personality of the students could be developed in a better way.

The student have better understanding of harmful effects of corruption and misappropriation of resources, he added.

Ex Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana said that it was very necessary to remedy moral corruption along with financial corruption and they have to stop the loss of resources as a national responsibility in order to become a developed and prosperous country.

He said that corruption could be controlled by simple lifestyle and self-accountability.

Vice chancellors of BZU and NMU also spoke on the occasion and said that the implementation of God-fearing and high moral traditions could be helpful in eradicating corruption.

Students of universities and colleges made speeches in urdu and English titled 'Corruption Free Pakistan'.

Chief guests distributed shields and prizes among the students over winning speech and painting competitions at the end of the ceremony.