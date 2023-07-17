NAB holds seminar with traineee Police officials

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (Balochistan) on Monday organized a seminar at Police Training College, Sariab Road.

The main objective of the seminar titled "Eradication of Corruption is must for a prosperous Pakistan" was to spread awareness and anti-corruption principles among the participants of the Police Training College.

Deputy Commandant Aurangzeb represented the Police Training College whereas NAB Balochistan was represented by Director Dr Muhammad Rashad and Deputy Director Khurram Shahzad.

The participants of the seminar provided useful information about the negative impact of corruption on society and the steps taken so far in that regard to eradicate the menace.

The speakers of the seminar also highlighted the practical ways the police could play in promoting a more transparent and responsible society.

A symbolic walk was organized in which trainees of the Police Training College participated.