UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Holds Swindler For Looting Public By Articulating Himself As Fake Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:58 PM

NAB holds swindler for looting public by articulating himself as fake official

The intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) handed over an impersonator Muhammad Nadeem to police on the charges of looting people by showing himself as fake Director General NAB

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) handed over an impersonator Muhammad Nadeem to police on the charges of looting people by showing himself as fake Director General NAB.The action has been taken on the directives of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

It merits mentioning here that the chairman NAB has announced his anti corruption strategy immediately after taking over the responsibilities of the anti graft watchdog, which is being pursued vigorously.

NAB has so far arrested nine such fake officers, on their alleged involvement in looting the people by posing themselves as fake officers of NAB.Chairman NAB has issued strict instructions to intelligence wing to hand over fake NAB officers to police for initiating legal proceedings against them as per law.

The intelligence wing has so far handed over nine fake officers of NAB to police.

Related Topics

Corruption Police National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkey’s decision to send troops to ..

31 minutes ago

Housing minister reviews progress on Naya Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Widespread rain likely in various parts from Sunda ..

3 minutes ago

At least two killed in Cambodia building collapse

3 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Commend Kiev-Donbas Detainee Exchang ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Prices Jump 4 Pct To Nearly $70 Per Barrel Aft ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.