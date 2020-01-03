NAB holds swindler for looting public by articulating himself as fake official

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) The intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) handed over an impersonator Muhammad Nadeem to police on the charges of looting people by showing himself as fake Director General NAB.The action has been taken on the directives of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

It merits mentioning here that the chairman NAB has announced his anti corruption strategy immediately after taking over the responsibilities of the anti graft watchdog, which is being pursued vigorously.

NAB has so far arrested nine such fake officers, on their alleged involvement in looting the people by posing themselves as fake officers of NAB.Chairman NAB has issued strict instructions to intelligence wing to hand over fake NAB officers to police for initiating legal proceedings against them as per law.

The intelligence wing has so far handed over nine fake officers of NAB to police.