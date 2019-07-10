NAB holds three bankers in fake accounts case

(@imziishan)

National Accountability Bureau has arrested three top bankers hailed from Sindh Bank in fake accounts case from Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) National Accountability Bureau has arrested three top bankers hailed from Sindh Bank in fake accounts case from Karachi.The arrested persons include Tariq Ahsan, President, Sindh Bank, Syed Nadeem Altaf, Executive Vice President, Sindh Bank and Bilal Sheikh Ex President Sindh Bank currently Director Sindh Bank.

The accused persons will be produced before the Accountability Court Karachi for grant of transit remand.

After remand from the court, the accused persons will be shifted to Islamabad as per law.