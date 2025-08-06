NAB hosts high-level seminar on anti-money laundering

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in collaboration with Adam Smith International and the British High Commission, organized a high-level seminar on "Anti-Money Laundering, Challenges and Responsibilities"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in collaboration with Adam Smith International and the British High Commission, organized a high-level seminar on "Anti-Money Laundering, Challenges and Responsibilities."

The seminar was attended by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, as the chief guest. In addition, officers from NAB’s seven regional offices participated online.

The purpose of the seminar was to review financial crimes (money laundering) occurring in Pakistan, assess the efforts of law enforcement agencies, and collectively chart a strategy to combat this issue.

During the seminar, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar expressed that this seminar was a milestone for the topic at hand. He emphasized that the best strategy for addressing such sensitive matters is for all relevant Stakeholders to come together under one roof, raise issues, and find mutually agreed-upon solutions. He also mentioned that money laundering is a significant challenge for any country and its economy. He warned that failure to take strong action against the perpetrators would not only harm the national economy but would also distort Pakistan’s image in the eyes of the world. The Federal Minister urged all relevant agencies to carry out their responsibilities with dedication and efforts towards increasing public respect and trust in these institutions. He also lauded the performance of all LEAs, especially NAB.

The event was also attended by Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DG; Sameera Azam, Director FIA; Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui, DG FBR; Major General Abdul Moeed, DG; Israr Ahmad, Director ANF; Waseem Ahmad Khan, Additional IG CTD; Muhammad Javed Ismail, DG FMU; Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhira, Chairman AML/CFT; and Umar Riaz Cheema, DIG UPSCALE.

They shared their thoughts, providing an overview of their agencies' work and successes, while also identifying challenges and offering effective solutions. They emphasized that all agencies would utilize their best capabilities to eradicate these crimes from Pakistan and fulfill their national responsibilities.

On this occasion, NAB’s Deputy Chairman, Sohail Nasir, expressed that the goal of bringing all agencies together through this seminar was not only to learn from each other's expertise and working methods but also to identify and correct any mistakes.

NAB Chairman, Lt. Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmad, welcomed the seminar participants and stated that NAB had taken the first step towards fighting money laundering through joint efforts. He emphasized that now, it is the responsibility of all agencies to organize such events periodically, benefiting from each other's expertise, experience, performance, and successes, thereby enhancing their own capabilities. He further stated that tackling such crimes can only be successful if all agencies work together to fulfill their duties in the national interest. The Chairman also thanked the Federal Minister for Law and Justice for his participation and assured that despite challenges, all agencies would perform their duties without any negligence for the sake of national security and reputation.