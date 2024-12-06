- Home
NAB Hosts Seminar On Uniting With Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Pakhtunkhwa organized a seminar at its Regional Bureau here Friday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.
The seminar, titled "Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow's Integrity," emphasized the role of youth in combating corruption and building a future defined by integrity and accountability.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry attended the seminar as the Chief Guest. Distinguished speakers included Akhtar Hayat Khan, Inspector General of Police
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Dr. Jehan Zeb Khan, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar; and Aleem Shah Khilji, CEO of the University of Spoken English.
Each speaker provided unique insights into the pervasive impacts of corruption and the collective responsibility to combat it.
Addressing the participants, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry appreciated the vision and role of NAB for making conducive environment
for civil bureaucracy and NAB’s collaboration for effective utilization of civil services towards nation building. He highlighted the role of youth in building corruption free society and urged the youth to focus on character building and use their energies for positive change.
He requested the members of academia for educating youth towards building national character.
Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chauhan, underscored the vital role of youth in the fight against corruption, noting that over 60% of Pakistan's population is under the age of 30.
He stressed that corruption erodes public trust, depletes national resources, and deepens socio-economic inequalities.
He further elaborated on NAB’s vision of introducing conducive environment of working with state departments that has resulted in positive outcomes for both NAB and state institutions.
He discussed ongoing initiatives planned by NAB to engage youth including provision of internship opportunities to students in NAB, arranging visits of groups of students to NAB office, arranging declamation contests in the educational institutions and forming WhatsApp group with prominent students of whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to keep them involve in the campaign against corruption.
In addition to these measures, NAB also
plans to sign MOUs with universities enabling students to conduct research
and gain a deeper understanding of accountability systems to engage them in fight against corruption.
IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan shared his views on inclusion of youth in fight against corruption and evil deeds.
He urged the youth to focus on moral values and wisely choose their role model to have strong basis towards
their career. He further stated that it is ever one’s duty to take their authority as responsibility in order to build the country.
Dr. Jehan Zeb Khan highlighted that youth paly pivotal role in building of society and urged the members of academia to channelize the energies of youth in positive ways to have better future for them and contribute to bright future of the nation as well.
Aleem Shah Khilji emphasized on inclusion of youth in becoming agents of change in order to compete the developed countries.
He urged the youth to be in parity with modern world practices including use of advanced technologies, social media and artificial intelligence to shape the fortune of the country.
In his closing remarks, DG NAB KP Waqar Ahmad Chauhan reaffirmed NAB's commitment to eradicating corruption. He extended his gratitude to the guests and participants for their valuable contributions to the event.
APP/fam
