NAB indicts 18 in land scam of over Rs.5 billion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has charged former Sindh Local Government, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Jam Khan Shoro and his brother Kashif Shoro, ex Chairman Municipal Committee Qasimabad, besides 16 others, in a land scam of over Rs 5 billion.

According to the reference, the two brothers and their relative Karan Khan Shoro in connivance with 15 other government officers forged the land record and usurped 20.13 acres of land in Deh Jamshoro which belonged to the irrigation department.

According to the NAB, Jam Khan usurped 4.3 acres of the state land worth which had been valued at Rs 2.7588 billion.

He in collusion with the government officials forged the land revenue record, getting changed the location of the survey numbers 2, 3 and 4.

The land, which belonged to the irrigation department, was actually located between the new and old Phuleli canals but the forged record showed it at the main Jamshoro road, the reference stated.

Shoro's relative Karan Khan Shoro also allegedly usurped another 2 pieces of land measuring 11.10 acres and 4.13 acres causing loss of Rs 2.26149 billion to the exchequer.

The land in question consisted of survey number 511 and village New Jamshoro, which originally belonged to the irrigation department.

As per the reference, Kashif Shoro also submitted an application for changing the revenue record for S.NO 511 and the new Jamshoro village.

The revenue officials issued the Ghat Wadh forms numbers 133 and 134 on June 13, 2014, for creation of the S.No 511 and new Jamshoro village.

Late Khuda Dino Shoro, ex Director Settlement Survey and Land Record, on May 6, 2014, wrote to the inspector revenue and city survey to take further action in respect of the application of Shoro.

The ex assistant commissioner Qasimabad Shahnawaz Soomro, ex mukhtiarkar Ali Zulfiqar and ex supervising tapedar Muhammad Bachal Mirbahar have been accused of making illegal entries in the revenue record about the said land, incorporating the entry numbers 256 and 257 against the 2 pieces of land.

Khuda Dino illegally changed the locations of the survey numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 in the Deh map.

"There is no provision in the revenue laws to change location of the survey numbers in the Deh maps which were prepared during the British regime more than 100 years ago," the reference reads.

On August 30, 2007, Jam Khan was given no objection certificate (NOC) by former district coordinating officer (DCO) Aftab Ahmed Khatri for setting up a CNG filling station named M/S Indus CNG.

The former district officer revenue Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider Shah In his report about the CNG station had submitted that during his site visit he did not find any encroachment on the government land by the station.

"He concealed the fact that the above mentioned land was neither commercial land nor situated at main Jamshoro road according to the Deh map," the reference noted.

Jam Khan on March 3, 2016, had also applied for conversion of land to director P&DC of HDA.

The Assistant Director P&DC Asghar Memon had calculated the land conversion fee at Rs.22.919 million but ex Director P&DC Shahid Pervez Memon unlawfully reduced the fee to Rs15.846 million causing loss of more Rs7 million to Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

The accused persons have been charged under sections 9 (a), (iv), (vi) and (xii) punishable under section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.