NAB initiates inquiry against bogus housing scheme

NAB Karachi has requested to initiate fresh inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) NAB Karachi has requested to initiate fresh inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi. Some 6000 affectees and involving a huge amount of Rs 13 billion , the afftected people asked Chairman NAB to initiate fresh inquiry on the allegation of cheating public at large against the above mentioned housing scheme.

NAB Karachi was given the task to complete the inquiry at fast pace and hold accountable all the persons involved.