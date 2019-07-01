NAB initiates inquiry against senior GM Railway

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated inquiry against Senior General Manager Railways Muhammad Aftab Akbar, sources said on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated inquiry against Senior General Manager Railways Muhammad Aftab Akbar, sources said on Monday.According to details, Akbar was allegedly involved in corruption and corrupt practices and has made assets beyond means.

The NAB has initiated inquiry against the senior general manager after it received a complaint against him.

The NAB has gathered proofs of corruption against him.Meanwhile, inquiries against other Railway officers are also underway.

It is said that these corrupt officers earned huge money through sailing Pakistan Railways items.Akbar has been appointed on an important and a profitable post for the last couple of years. It is alleged that he has been collected huge amount while using his power.There are chances of his arrest during investigation.