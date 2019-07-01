UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Initiates Inquiry Against Senior GM Railway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:56 PM

NAB initiates inquiry against senior GM Railway

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated inquiry against Senior General Manager Railways Muhammad Aftab Akbar, sources said on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated inquiry against Senior General Manager Railways Muhammad Aftab Akbar, sources said on Monday.According to details, Akbar was allegedly involved in corruption and corrupt practices and has made assets beyond means.

The NAB has initiated inquiry against the senior general manager after it received a complaint against him.

The NAB has gathered proofs of corruption against him.Meanwhile, inquiries against other Railway officers are also underway.

It is said that these corrupt officers earned huge money through sailing Pakistan Railways items.Akbar has been appointed on an important and a profitable post for the last couple of years. It is alleged that he has been collected huge amount while using his power.There are chances of his arrest during investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Money Post

Recent Stories

Distribution of Health Cards in KP should be speed ..

2 minutes ago

Heat wave continues in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Wimbledon champion Djokovic off to winning start

2 minutes ago

Humidity yet no rain toughens Monday for citizens ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 2,327.359 mln allocated for executing 26 new sc ..

7 minutes ago

Workshop for institutional strengthening process o ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.