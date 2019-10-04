UrduPoint.com
NAB Initiates Probe Against Ehsan Ul Haq's Father Ehtisham

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:12 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated probe into corruption allegations against Tennis star Ehsan ul Haq's father Ehtisham ul Haq, sources said on Friday.Ehtisham ul Haq is owner of Asia Insurance Company and he is involved in millions of rupees corruptions.

The company has also received a show cause notice from Security Stake Exchange Company.As per allegations, the company committed millions of rupees fraud with common public and has legal and illegal assets in the country and abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ehtisham ul Haq has also used his son Ehsan ul Haq to extract corruption money.

Besides, Muhammad Ali Raza and Asif Mehmood are two other suspects involved in corruptions.According to documents available with Online, the company has no record of expenses and investments and also involved in tax theft of worth millions of rupees. The company has also denied return of the public claims and lacks funds to return the public money.

