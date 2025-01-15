NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal

(@Abdulla99267510)

NAB’s actions Provided relief to thousands of victims: DG NAB Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) J National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, has successfully enabled the recovery and disbursement of Rs510.12 million from illegal private housing society, La Villa De Paris. The amount is distributed among 887 victims holding 3869 claims.

At the occasion, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh maintained that by adopting a pragmatic strategy of mutual settlement, NAB Lahore has effectively initiated the process of returning Rs1.172 billion to the victims of well-known housing scandal, La Villa De Paris, Private Limited.

While shedding light to the case details, DG NAB said that on June 14, 2023, the Bureau launched investigations into the said housing scandal in pursuit of cheating and defrauding. Further revelations marked that the hard-earned money of 1346 victims was pilfered by said society administration, however, a total of 8790 claims were submitted with NAB, on which, the society administration was induced to return the looted money to the victims without causing delay.

Although, a significant amount has been returned to the victims, with assurances of full compensation to all by February 2025.

In the first phase, 887 victims bearing 3869 claims have been returned Rs510.12 million (in the shape of cash or plots), which is 66% of the total victims. However, the society administration has assured that the remaining 34% of the victims will be compensated by February 15, 2025.

Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed, has issued clear instructions that all possible steps be taken to prioritize the compensation of losses occurred to common citizens. The case reinforces NAB’s commitment to combating fraud and corruption, especially in the real estate sector.