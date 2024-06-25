NAB Inquiry Case Against BRT Contractors Adjourned For 24th July
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday conducted a hearing on application of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) contractors against National Accountability Bureau inquiry against them.
The case was heard by PHC judges SM Atiq Shah and Sahibzada Asad Ullah.
Deputy Prosecutor General from NAB and lawyers of the construction companies assisted the court.
The lawyers for contractors told the court that NAB has not yet submitted its comments in the case, following which the NAB prosecutor said that the NAB will submit its reply in this regard on next hearing.
After hearing brief arguments from both sides, the court while seeking reply from the NAB adjourned the hearing for 24th July.
