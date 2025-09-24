NAB introduces online disbursement system for transparent refund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has commenced the transfer of recovered funds to victims of the B4U fraud through online payments following the formal launch of its new digital disbursement system.

According to NAB, spokesman, the newly introduced system is aimed at making the return of recovered funds more transparent efficient and accessible.

In a landmark step, NAB Islamabad and Rawalpindi transferred Rs 878.709 million to the accounts of 5008 victims in a single day marking the largest and fastest disbursement of its kind.

Chairman NAB Lt Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt described the launch as a milestone for the Bureau. He said that under the new policy victims will no longer need to visit NAB offices to collect their money and that the refund process is now more effective transparent and convenient through technology.

To support this initiative NAB has also signed an agreement with the National Bank of Pakistan for direct online transfers to victims’ accounts.