NAB investigated corruption cases without discrimination: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minster for Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said that national accountability bureau (NAB), was investigating the corruption cases without discrimination.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said NAB was conducting inquiry against politicians of different political parties. We didn't single out any special personality for questioning about corruption scandal.

Commenting on Jehangir Tareen case, he said Jehangir Tareen is not responsible for sugar crisis.

Replying to a question regarding putting name of Jehangir on Exit Control List (ECL), Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) didn't forward request for any person.

The investigations are underway, he said adding that NAB, FIA and Federal board of Revenue (FBR), are involved in collecting details for mishandling sugar products, tax evasion and fraud case.