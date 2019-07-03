UrduPoint.com
NAB IO Summoned For Testimony In Reference Against Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:44 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday fixed July 10, a date to testify the last prosecution witness and NAB investigation officer (IO) in a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a reference against Dar and other co-accused filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Ishaq Dar had been declared proclaimed offender by the court due to non appearance.

However, other co-accused attended the proceeding.

During last hearing, the court had summoned NAB IO Nadir Abbas to record his statement as last witness in this case. However, his statement couldn't be recorded this day.

At this, the court again summoned Nadir Abbas on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already ordered to confiscate Dar's property in Pakistan after declaring him proclaimed offender.

