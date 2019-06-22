UrduPoint.com
NAB Is An Independent, Autonomous Institution: Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:14 PM

NAB is an independent, autonomous institution: Governor

Governor of Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent and sovereign institution and worked on its own without any interference of the current government against the corrupt mafia

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Governor of Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent and sovereign institution and worked on its own without any interference of the current government against the corrupt mafia.

Talking to media persons at the residence of PTI ticket holder Hassan Inam Piracha, he said that NAB was only doing its job independently as the cases against the former president Asif Ali Zardari were registered by the former government of PML-N, not PTI, adding that the corrupt mafia should return the looted money voluntarily.

The Governor said that the PTI led government was paying back foreign debts from 50% of the total revenue and taking decisions to put the country on the road of prosperity.

He said that opening of Kartarpur Border was an historic decision of the Prime Minister, whereas the Punjab government was planning to restore the historic sites of Churches, Gurdwaras, Mandirs and Saints for bringing boost in tourism as Rs.2 billion Dollars were expected to earn from tourism.

Sarwar said that the Punjab government had set up a Punjab Water Authority (PWA) and would spend Rs. 8 billion for providing clean drinking water to the people.

On the occasion, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann, Chairman SDA Mumtaz Ahmad Kahloon and Former district Nazim Muhammad Inam Piracha were also present.

