Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI does not believe in political victimization of opposition and government has nothing to do with NAB arrests.While interacting with the media at the ceremony Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said the PTI led government is eradicating all kind of political interference from institutions,He said that the government is standing in support with courts and National Accountability Bureau in the quest to completely obliterate corruption.

Sexual offenders who abused and killed children will be hanged till death, Police officers who were negligent in Chunian Incident will not walk away from grip of justice. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar assured that under the leadership of Imran Khan the promise of police reforms will be fulfilled.

We welcome historical and first ever International Exhibition at Lahore to promote "Religious Tourism" .He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first ever exhibition to promote "religious tourism" at a local hotel and was inspecting the stalls at the ceremony.He said that the incident of Chunian is condemnable to highest level, actions has been initiated against the relevant DSP, SHO and other officers and on behalf of Government I assure the families of victims that those who are involved in sexual abuse of kids and their killings will be apprehended as soon as possible and an example will be made out of them according to law and constitution.

Responding to a question Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Imran khan still stands firm in the promise of police reforms in Punjab, a committee is working on the reforms and we will make Punjab police a strong police force just like the police of KPK and people will get justice at the police stations.Governor said that the promotion of religious tourism is foremost priority of government and in this regard government is promoting tourism at the religious place of Muslims, Sikhs and other religions.

He announced that to participate in the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak more than one hundred thousand Sikhs pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan, Kartarpur corridor is near completion and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project in November.