NAB Is Preparing For Cancellation Maryam Nawaz's Bail, Claims Absar Alam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:10 PM

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's bail, claims Absar Alam

Former PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam says NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal himself dictated draft to NAB DG Operations Zahir Shah in this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Absar Alam claimed that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was preparing for bail cancellation of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

Taking to Twitter, Absar Alam broke this news.

He claimed: “NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal himself dictated the draft to DG Operation Zahir Shah,”.

This is for the second time that NAB is going to challenge bail granted earlier to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhary Sugar Mills (CSM) case as previously it approached Supreme Court for cancellation of her bail.

Lahore High Court last year in August had allowed her bail in Chaudhary Sugar Milsl case for an indefinite period.

