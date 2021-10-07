NAB issues details of convictions made during tenure of incumbent management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday released details of convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (B) of NAO under the tenure of its present management from Oct 9, 2017 to Oct 7, 2021

Chairing a meeting, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal reviewed overall performance of all Regional Bureaus of NAB especially convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 from October 2017 till Oct 7, 2021.

Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Zahir Shah, DG Operations NAB and other senior officers of NAB were present at the meeting. Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of all Regional NABs during the period from October, 2017 till September, 2021.

Mr. Zahir Shah, DG Operations NAB informed that 11 accused persons were convicted in 2021 till September 2021 by learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/Islamabad on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi under section 10 of NAO-1999 through vigorous prosecution.

Similarly in the year 2020, 13 accused persons, in the year 2019, 09 accused persons, while in the year 2018, 21 accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

He further informed that during 2021, 21x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/Islamabad on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the year 2020, 21x accused persons, in the year 2019, 25 accused persons while in the year 2018, 08x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was informed that 7 accused persons were convicted in 2021 till September 2021, on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore in learned Accountability Courts, Lahore under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly during the year 2020, 12x accused persons, in the year 2019, 03 persons, in the year 2018, 28x accused persons, while in the year 2017, 11x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was further informed that 20 accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts, Lahore during 2021 till September 2021 on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

In the year 2020, NAB Lahore got 26x accused persons convicted, in the year 2019, 59x accused persons and similarly in the year 2018, 62x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, DG Operations informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 53x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Karachi under section 10 of NAO-1999.

In the year 2020, 24x accused persons, in the year 2019, 56x accused persons, similarly in the year 2018, 72x accused persons while from 10th October to 31 December 2017, 13x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

DG Operations further informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 17x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Karachi under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the year 2020, 32x accused persons were convicted, in the year 2019, 78x accused persons, 40x accused persons in the year 2018, while 55x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999 in the period from October, 2017.

During the meeting, it was informed that NAB Sukkur during the year 2021 till September 2021, 12 accused persons have been convicted by learned Accountability Court, Sukkur on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Sukkur under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly during the year 2020, 04x accused persons, in the year 2019, 09x accused persons, in the year 2018, 16x accused persons, while in the year 2017, 32x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Court Sukkur under section 10 of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was further informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 42x accused persons from learned Accountability Court, Sukkur on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Sukkur under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

In the year 2020, 82x accused persons, in the year 2019, 112x accused persons, in the year 2018, 55x accused persons and similarly in the year 2017 from October 2017, 41x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Court Sukkur under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting DG Operations informed the meeting that during 2021 till September 2021, 11x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 10 of NAO-1999. Similarly during the year 2020, 08x accused persons, in the year 2019, 25x accused persons, while in the year 2018, 07x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

DG Operations further informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 04x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 25(b) of NAO-1999, similarly in year 2020, 06x accused persons, in the year 2019, 04x accused persons, while in the year 2018, 09x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting DG Operations informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 08x accused persons in by learned Accountability Courts, Balochistan on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Balochistan under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the year 2020, 03x accused persons, in the year 2019, 05x accused persons, while in the year 2018, 04x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts (Balochistan) under section 10 of NAO-1999.

DG Operations further informed the meeting that 11x persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts, Balochistan under section 25(b) of NAO-1999 during the period from October 2017 till September 2021.

During the meeting DG Operations informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 04x accused persons have been convicted by learned Accountability Court, Multan on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Multan under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly during the year 2020, 12x accused persons, in the year 2019, 03x accused persons, in the year 2018, 07x accused persons, while in the year 2017, 03x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Court, Multan under section 10 of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was further informed that during 2021 till September 2021, NAB Multan in the year 2020 got convicted 02x accused persons by learned Accountability Court, Multan on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Multan under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the year 2019, 01x accused persons, in the year 2018, 10x accused persons, while in the year 2017, 02x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Court Multan under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB has solid evidence of corruption and corrupt practices of billions of rupees by the big fish.

He said that NAB is committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases by utilizing all available resources as per law.

He said that NAB had constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers which is lending quality.

He said NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against corruption and Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

He said NAB is considered a role model organization in SAARC countries.

The Chairman said that NAB from Oct 2017 to Oct 7, 2021 has recovered Rs 539 billion from corrupt elements which is a record achievement as compared to other years which shows a commitment and dedication of NAB officers towards performance of their national responsibilities in eradication of corruption from the country.

He said that NAB's anti corruption strategy has proved very successful which has been lauded by reputed national and international organizations.