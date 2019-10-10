UrduPoint.com
NAB Issues Mechanism To Regulators For Curbing Frauds In Housing Sector

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:06 PM

NAB issues mechanism to regulators for curbing frauds in housing sector

The Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore issued directives to regulators to adopt proper guidelines to curb fraud in the housing sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore issued directives to regulators to adopt proper guidelines to curb fraud in the housing sector.

It has been directed to display boards comprising complete details of a housing society specifying map of approved area of society with approval from the regulatory body, maps of blocks affixed at the entrance of each block, guidelines for members at society office and marking of land reserved for public buildings whether developed or yet to be constructed.

These instructions have to be conveyed to all regulators, including the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Cooperative Department Punjab and deputy commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

It has been further clarified that in various housing societies, scams processed by the Bureau, the managements of housing societies intentionally hide exact information of society from general public and deceive them with fake claims even in such way plots and houses were being sold without compulsory approval of regulatory bodies.

During the course of inquiries and investigations, the Bureau has observed that non-saleable areas which were designated for public buildings and places had been found sold while in some cases land which the owners did not possess was also sold out on files to public.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has also emphasized all regional Bureaus to pace up actions against illegal housing societies.

