NAB Karachi approves investigation against ex-secretary Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Regional Board Karachi has decided to convert inquiry into investigation by competent authority against former Secretary Sindh Assembly Hadi Bux Buriro and others on the charges of illegal appointments and out of turn promotions in the provincial assembly.

The Regional Board Karachi also decided to file references in five other cases against officers of land utilization department, management of housing schemes and others under the charges of illegally regularizing government land, cheating public and getting sales tax refunds illegally. The total worth of cases recommended comes to the tune of Rs. 1400 million approximately.

According to a handout issued here Saturday, Regional Board meetings were held at NAB Karachi, wherein inquires, investigations and various other operational matters were discussed and decided, in compliance of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal's initiative, "Zero Tolerance against Corruption" and focus on mega corruption cases.

The Board decided reference against the management of M/s Karim Housing Private Limited Karachi and Others regarding Gulshan-e-Dozan Housing Project on the allegation of cheating public at large. Total amount involved in the case comes to the tune of Rs.308 million involving more than 251 affectees.

The Board decided another reference against M/S Karim Housing Private Limited Karachi and Others for the Project Gulshan-e-Illahi. The accused persons namely Haji Adam Jokhio and Lal Muhammad are involved in cheating public at large by not handing over plots of project Gulshan-e-Illahi situated in Scheme-33, Karachi.

The total liability in financial terms is calculated as Rs. 920.720 million involving more than 590 affectees.

Investigation against officers and officials of Land Utilization Department, Govt. of Sindh and Others in respect of allotment of 400 acres government land in Deh Gondpass, District West Karachi was discussed and the board decided filing of reference for approval of Competent Authority.

The accused persons illegally regularized government land measuring 400 acres in Deh Gondpass, by the then Sindh Lands Committee constituted under Sindh Urban State Land (Ordinance-III of 2001) which does not fall in the purview of said Committee. The accused persons had caused loss to the national exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees.

The Board decided reference against Khalid Solangi & Others on the allegation of cheating public at large through impersonation as well.

The Regional NAB Board decided Supplementary Reference against Noman Ali Bhatti and Mohammad Shafiq on the allegation of illegal sales tax refund on fake or flying invoices.

The Regional Board appreciated the performance of Combined Investigation Teams on successful disposal of mega cases while DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza reiterated the resolve to recover the looted money and retrieve state land.