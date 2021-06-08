UrduPoint.com
NAB Karachi Approves Reference Against Ex-chairperson FCS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:31 PM

NAB Karachi approves reference against ex-chairperson FCS

The Regional Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has approved to file reference against former chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (NCS) Nisar Ahmed Jan alias Nisar Morai and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Regional Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has approved to file reference against former chairperson of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (NCS) Nisar Ahmed Jan alias Nisar Morai and others.

The Board was apprised that the accused Nisar Morai had accumulated assets beyond known sources of income worth Rs 199 million beyond his declared sources, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Board also recommended for approval of reference against Management of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Officers Cooperative Housing Society and others for illegal award of contract for dredging and illegal occupation of land reclaimed from sea.

The accused persons have caused loss to the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 12.269 billion.

The board recommended conversion of the inquiry into investigation by Chairman NAB against former Member Provincial Assembly Kamran Akhtar and others on allegation of misuse of authority and illegal execution of agreements/lease deeds of government land for marriage hall and petrol pumps.

The board recommended conversion of inquiry into investigation against Iftikhar Qaimkhani and others on allegations of assets beyond known sources of income.

Assets worth millions of rupees have been unearthed which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Regional Board appreciated the performance of Combined Investigation Teams on successful disposal of mega cases.

Director General NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza (PSP) reiterated the resolve to recover the looted money to National Exchequer and retrieve State land.

