NAB Karachi approves Reference against Haji Imam Bux, Ahsan Zubair

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Karachi in its Regional board Meeting (RBM) has approved a reference against Haji Imam Bux Honorary Secretary, Ahsan Zubair, Ex-Secretary of Madras Cooperative Housing Society Karachi and others on allegation of illegally selling of amenity plots and amalgamation of commercial plots of the society.

A statement issued by NAB Karachi said that accused Ahsan Zbair Khan, Ex-Honary Secretary Society has illegally amalgamated commercial plots into single plot without the consent/approval of Annual General Meeting (AGM) as well as of Cooperation Department Government of Sindh.

Ahsan also has illegally transferred plot no: LA-26 from the successful bidder without the consent of the seller and thus caused loss amounting to Rs 31 millions, to the interests of society and its members.