NAB Karachi Approves Reference Against The Officials Of KMC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:12 PM

NAB Karachi approves reference against the officials of KMC

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has approved to file a reference in the Accountability Court Karachi against the officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and others regarding illegal allotment of two plots in Clifton here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has approved to file a reference in the Accountability Court Karachi against the officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and others regarding illegal allotment of two plots in Clifton here.

The reference will be filed after approval by the NAB headquarters Islamabad, said a statement issued by NAB Karachi here on Tuesday.

The accused persons have allegedly misused their authority and illegally allotted two plots owned by Government of Sindh.

The accused persons in connivance with each other made fake and factitious title documents of the plots and illegally leased out these plots to private persons.

The investigation has further revealed that based on the prevailing market rate, the accused persons caused loss of Rs 300 million to the National Exchequer.

