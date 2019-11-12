NAB Karachi arrests Haji Adam Jokhio

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau Karachi has arrested Haji Adam Jokhio, the suspect wanted in an inquiry.

According to a press release, Haji Adam Jokhio allegedly cheated public at large by defrauding around 1100 allottees of their rightful ownership by booking plots in their Names and receiving huge sums of amounts in 1992.

Haji Adam Jokhio has been depriving allottees for last 27 years as the value of land was increased manifold. The project launched under the name of Gulshan e Dozan by Haji Adam Jokhio suffered illegalities on various counts, while the land of 70 acres was also illegal. The value of land is approximately Rs 3.5 billion.