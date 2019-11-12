UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Karachi Arrests Haji Adam Jokhio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:57 PM

NAB Karachi arrests Haji Adam Jokhio

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested Haji Adam Jokhio, the suspect wanted in an inquiry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has arrested Haji Adam Jokhio, the suspect wanted in an inquiry.

According to a press release, Haji Adam Jokhio allegedly cheated public at large by defrauding around 1100 allottees of their rightful ownership by booking plots in their Names and receiving huge sums of amounts in 1992.

Haji Adam Jokhio has been depriving allottees for last 27 years as the value of land was increased manifold. The project launched under the name of Gulshan e Dozan by Haji Adam Jokhio suffered illegalities on various counts, while the land of 70 acres was also illegal. The value of land is approximately Rs 3.5 billion.

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau Gulshan Billion

Recent Stories

National workshop on youth policies organized

3 minutes ago

Chinese Delegation visit Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretari ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for action against ..

1 minute ago

PTI Govt. to complete mandated period, 2023 electi ..

1 minute ago

Education minister Shafqat represents country at P ..

6 minutes ago

Chilghoza price hikes to ten rupees per grain in f ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.