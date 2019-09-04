NAB Karachi arrests Iqbal Z.Ahmed in inquiry into money laundering

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has arrested an accused Iqbal Z.Ahmed in an ongoing inquiry about the alleged money laundering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has arrested an accused Iqbal Z.Ahmed in an ongoing inquiry about the alleged money laundering.

The accused will be presented before the Accountability Court for the remand as per law, said a statement issued by NABKarachi on Wednesday.