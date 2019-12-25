NAB Karachi asks aggrieved persons to lodge complaints

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has asked the aggrieved persons to lodge their evidence based complaints to the Director General NAB, Karachi by telephone, email address or Karachi office daily from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

A spokesman of the Bureau said in a statement on Wednesday that people could lodge their complaints by dialing 021-111-622-622; Fax 021-99207949 or through email sindh@nab.gov.pkThe people, he said could also register their complaints at the 'Open Katchery' scheduled to be held at Karachi Bureau on Thursday during office hours. Director General NAB, Karachi Dr Najaf Quli Mirza and other senior officers would receive the peoples' complaints.