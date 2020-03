NAB Karachi DG approves Plea Bargain

National Accountability Bureau Director General Karachi has approved the Plea Bargain amounting to Rs.20,895,000/- nominated accused Imran Ali Talpoor, (Private Person) under judicial custody in Reference No. 12/2016.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Director General Karachi has approved the Plea Bargain amounting to Rs.20,895,000/- nominated accused Imran Ali Talpoor, (Private Person) under judicial custody in Reference No.

12/2016.

The reference had been filed against the 9 accused officers and contractors of TMA Talhaar, in Accountability Court Hyderabad, for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs. 99.8 million in development funds, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.