UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Karachi Distributes Cheques Of Rs 700m Recovered Money

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

NAB Karachi distributes cheques of Rs 700m recovered money

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday distributed cheques amounting to Rs.700 million amongst various state functionaries including Sindh Government, Lines Area Redevelopment Project Karachi Development Authority (KDA), National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd and Federal Board of Revenue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday distributed cheques amounting to Rs.700 million amongst various state functionaries including Sindh Government, Lines Area Redevelopment Project Karachi Development Authority (KDA), National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd and Federal board of Revenue.

In this connection, a cheque distribution ceremony was held here at NABoffice.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Accountability Bureau FBR Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED4 billion expansion p ..

36 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms Ratings of Grays Leasing Ltd

3 minutes ago

Denmark Prefers 'No Deal' Rather Than Bad One on C ..

4 minutes ago

UAE stall at UN bazaar wins first prize

36 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority develops software to ..

4 minutes ago

Steps being taken to increase per acre wheat yield ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.