NAB Karachi distributes cheques of Rs 700m recovered money

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau Karachi on Wednesday distributed cheques amounting to Rs.700 million amongst various state functionaries including Sindh Government , Lines Area Redevelopment Project Karachi Development Authority (KDA), National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd and Federal board of Revenue.

In this connection, a cheque distribution ceremony was held here at NABoffice.