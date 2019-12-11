NAB Karachi Distributes Cheques Of Rs 700m Recovered Money
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:02 PM
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday distributed cheques amounting to Rs.700 million amongst various state functionaries including Sindh Government, Lines Area Redevelopment Project Karachi Development Authority (KDA), National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd and Federal Board of Revenue
In this connection, a cheque distribution ceremony was held here at NABoffice.