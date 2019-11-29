NAB Karachi for initiating inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has requested the Chairman NAB to initiate a fresh inquiry against the Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi and others

In view of huge number of affectees, who have invested an amount of Rs 13 billion, the Chairman NAB has been requested to initiate the fresh inquiry on allegation of cheating over 6000 affectees of Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi, said a statement on Friday.

The NAB Karachi was determined to complete the inquiry at fast pace and hold accountable all the persons involved.